taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.79125
Euro
6.5398
Altın
1293.555
Borsa
96072.99
Gram Altın
240.655

Ibn Auf to head Sudan's military transition council

The defense minister and vice president say a military council will run the country for two years.

AA | 12.04.2019 - 09:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Sudan's Defense Minister Awad ibn Auf was sworn in Thursday as chairman of the new Military Transitional Council following the overthrow of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

SUDAN APPOINTS CHAIRMAN OF NEW TRANSITIONAL COUNCIL

Ibn Auf took the constitutional oath in the capital Khartoum in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Abdul Majid Idris which was broadcast live on state television. Kamal Abdul-Marouf Al-Mahi, chairman of the Joint Staff Command, was sworn in as deputy chairman of the council.

Ibn Auf to head Sudan's military transition council

The Sudanese military earlier Thursday announced the removal of al-Bashir, who had ruled Sudan since 1989, and the imposition of a two-year "transitional phase" following mass demonstrations calling for the president to step down.

Ibn Auf to head Sudan's military transition council

Ibn Auf also announced in a televised statement the imposition of a one-month curfew  to take effect Thursday evening along with a three-month nationwide state of emergency. He further announced the suspension of Sudan’s 2005 Constitution and the dissolution of the Sudanese presidency, parliament and council of ministers. He said a military council would be drawn up to run the country’s affairs during the post-Bashir interim phase.

Ibn Auf to head Sudan's military transition council

Sudanese opposition parties and professional associations voiced “total rejection” of what they described as a "military coup". Al-Bashir came to power on the back of a 1989 military coup against the democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

8
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda THY suitleri 5 yıldız konforunda

İstanbul Havalimanı'nda THY suitleri 5 yıldız konforunda

0
Can Bartu hayatını kaybetti

Can Bartu hayatını kaybetti

97
İsrail'in uzay aracı Beresheet, Ay’a inemedi

İsrail'in uzay aracı Beresheet, Ay’a inemedi

67
Trump'ın Türkiye Büyükelçisi adayından S-400 mesajı

Trump'ın Türkiye Büyükelçisi adayından S-400 mesajı

117
Saadet Partisi ile Fatih Erbakancıların kavgası

Saadet Partisi ile Fatih Erbakancıların kavgası

62
Kim Kardashian avukat oluyor

Kim Kardashian avukat oluyor

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir