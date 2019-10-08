taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7991
Euro
6.3705
Altın
1493.79
Borsa
102286.15
Gram Altın
278.442
Bitcoin
47747.35

I’m not siding with anybody on Syria, Trump says

Trump has faced mounting pressure in Washington after he announced that the US would pull back its forces in Syria ahead of Turkish operation.

AA | 08.10.2019 - 10:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
I’m not siding with anybody on Syria, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was not "siding with anybody" on Syria after his decision to pull back troops.

"WE'RE OKAY"

"I am not siding with anybody. We've been in Syria for many years. Syria was supposed to be a short-term hit. We were supposed to be in and out," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding he has "a good relationship" with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

I’m not siding with anybody on Syria, Trump says

In his remarks, the US president said there were just 50 troops in the area where Ankara was planning to carry out the operation and did not want them to get hurt.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on Turkey. They have been fighting with the PKK for many years," said Trump, adding the former Obama administration started the dispute and "natural war" between Turkey and the PKK, citing reports.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk canlı yayınında birbirlerine bela okudular

CNN Türk canlı yayınında birbirlerine bela okudular

143
Nikki Haley'den Türkiye karşıtı paylaşımlar

Nikki Haley'den Türkiye karşıtı paylaşımlar

252
İran'dan Türkiye'ye: Suriye'de yardıma hazırız

İran'dan Türkiye'ye: Suriye'de yardıma hazırız

109
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı: Mücadeleye hazırız

Milli Savunma Bakanlığı: Mücadeleye hazırız

163
İsrailli siyasetçiler de YPG/PKK'ya sahip çıktı

İsrailli siyasetçiler de YPG/PKK'ya sahip çıktı

114
Suriye'ye operasyonda öncelik 120 km'lik hat

Suriye'ye operasyonda öncelik 120 km'lik hat

78
Hazer Amani: İlişkimiz müthiş güzel gidiyor

Hazer Amani: İlişkimiz müthiş güzel gidiyor

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir