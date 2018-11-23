İnce's primary election request was rejected

In a meeting with Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on 22nd November, Muharrem İnce stated that he would never stand as a candidate without primary elections.

İnce’s meeting with Kılıçdaroğlu came as the CHP is in talks with other opposition parties over a potential alliance for the upcoming local elections slated for March 31, 2019.

KILIÇDAROĞLU HAD REFRAINED GIVING CLEAR ANSWERS

“My concern is Turkey. I want my party to be successful in these elections. I will run for Istanbul only if I get selected in primary elections with the participation of 259,000 CHP members. I will never stand as a candidate without primary elections,” İnce told reporters after a meeting with Kılıçdaroğlu at the party’s headquarters in Ankara. “We still would have time for campaigning if we hold primary elections in Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Mersin and Adana,” İnce said, stressing the need to choose the best candidate that would receive support from all CHP organizations.

Chairman Kılıçdaroğlu, however, had refrained from giving a clear answer to the proposal and said that he would contact the provincial organizations of the party. After the chairman’s statement, CHP made a statement stating that there would be no primary elections in Istanbul.