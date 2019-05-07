taraftar değil haberciyiz
India begins voting in fifth phase of election

More than 87 million people across seven states are eligible to vote on Monday for the 5th phase.

AA | 07.05.2019 - 10:36..
Indians on Monday voted in 51 parliamentary constituencies spread over seven states in a fifth phase of general elections.

THE FIFTH PHASE

According to the election commission, the overall turnout until evening remained 62,56 percent. The highest poll with 74 percent was recorded in West Bengal state while the lowest 17,07 percent was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, it said. Violence were reported from West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to media reports, a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal alleged that he was attacked by workers of Trinamool Congress Party, a ruling party in the state. Malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were reported from many states  including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Election Commission of India officials said polling went on smoothly, barring some complaints of EVM malfunctioning which were attended to immediately, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a dismal 2,81 percent voter turnout was reported from Pulwama and Shopian districts  two of the four districts in Anantnag constituencyaccording to the election commission. Elections in Anantnag constituency, which at present is the center of anti-Indian resistance and militancy in the region, were held in four phases.

Today’s voting concluded the polling in the constituency, with the total turnout of 8,67 percent. Earlier in the day, suspected militants reportedly lobbed a grenade toward a polling station in Rohmoo in Pulwama district, while a petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a polling station in Shopian. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The voting in Kashmir has so far been low with Baramulla seeing a turnout of 34,6 percent and Srinagar with 14 percent. Meanwhile, Ladakh constituency of Jammu and Kashmir also went to polls on Monday and witnessed a turnout of 63,7 percent.

With the world’s largest electorate  nearly 900 million  the elections in India will be held in seven phases through May 19, the counting will be held on May 23, and the results are expected to be announced the same day.

The ruling right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest contender in the elections, with current Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a second term.

