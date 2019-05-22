India launches radar imaging satellite

India successfully launched a low earth observation satellite Wednesday to enhance surveillance capabilities, officials reported.

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle the (PSLV-C46) launched the RISAT-2B satellite from the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the country’s space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“RISAT-2B is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 615 kilograms (1,350 pounds). The satellite is intended to provide services in the field of Agriculture, Forestry and Disaster Management,” the agency said in a statement.

The statement quoted ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Sivan as saying: “With this launch, PSLV lofts 50 tonnes to space by launching 354 satellites, including national, student and foreign satellites.” “As the 25-hour countdown which began Tuesday concluded, the agency's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) blasted off at 5.30 a.m. from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on its 48th mission, carrying the 615 kg satellite,” News18 reported Wednesday, adding that “RISAT-2B is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions.”

Wednesday’s launch is the third by ISRO in 2019, the report said.