taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

India launches radar imaging satellite

India's space agency Indian, Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a new Earth-observation satellite, boosting the nation's space-based surveillance capabilities.

AA | 22.05.2019 - 09:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

India successfully launched a low earth observation satellite Wednesday to enhance surveillance capabilities, officials reported.

THE OBSERVATION VEHICLE HAS BEEN SENT TO SATELLITE

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle the (PSLV-C46) launched the RISAT-2B satellite from the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the country’s space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“RISAT-2B is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 615 kilograms (1,350 pounds). The satellite is intended to provide services in the field of Agriculture, Forestry and Disaster Management,” the agency said in a statement.

India launches radar imaging satellite

The statement quoted ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Sivan as saying: “With this launch, PSLV lofts 50 tonnes to space by launching 354 satellites, including national, student and foreign satellites.” “As the 25-hour countdown which began Tuesday concluded, the agency's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) blasted off at 5.30 a.m. from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on its 48th mission, carrying the 615 kg satellite,” News18 reported Wednesday, adding that “RISAT-2B is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions.”

Wednesday’s launch is the third by ISRO in 2019, the report said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gaziantep'te ve İstanbul'da art arda intiharlar

Gaziantep'te ve İstanbul'da art arda intiharlar

555
ABD'den Türkiye'ye S-400'lerin iptali için süre

ABD'den Türkiye'ye S-400'lerin iptali için süre

576
Ali Koç: Kurgulanmış bir düzen var burada

Ali Koç: Kurgulanmış bir düzen var burada

226
Şanlıurfa'da mülteci kampını tahliye sürüyor

Şanlıurfa'da mülteci kampını tahliye sürüyor

126
Rum Kesimi'nden gerilimi tırmandıracak sondaj açıklaması

Rum Kesimi'nden gerilimi tırmandıracak sondaj açıklaması

74
Türkiye, ABD menşeli ürünlerde gümrük vergisini indirdi

Türkiye, ABD menşeli ürünlerde gümrük vergisini indirdi

60
TCG Turgutreis'e duygu dolu ziyaret

TCG Turgutreis'e duygu dolu ziyaret

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir