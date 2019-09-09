India makes the payment of Russian S-400 systems

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said that S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

SYSTEM WILL BE DELIVERED WITHIN 18-19 MONTHS

"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Borisov said.

India had signed a $5.43-billion deal to buy five S-400s, Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system, in October last year. The country wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.