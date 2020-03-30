taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5024
Euro
7.213
Altın
1621.41
Borsa
87948
Gram Altın
339.218
Bitcoin
40871.35
fuzulev

India reports 29 deaths from coronavirus

So far, at least 53 people have tested positive while two have died of the virus in the Indian capital.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed at least 29 lives in India, with confirmed cases rising to 1,071, authorities said Monday.

According to latest figures by the Health Ministry, the state of Maharashtra, whose capital is the country's financial hub Mumbai, is the worst-affected region in the country with some 215 positive cases and eight deaths.

WHOLE COUNTRY IS IN LOCKDOWN

As part of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus that has killed over 34,000 people worldwide, the Indian government imposed a 21-day countrywide lockdown from March 25. Malls, markets, restaurants, cinema houses and public transport remain shut.

India reports 29 deaths from coronavirus

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought forgiveness over his government's "harsh measures." "The battle with coronavirus is difficult and requires harsh decisions. I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor," he said in his monthly address to the nation.

"I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle."

India reports 29 deaths from coronavirus

With no work in metropolitans, the restrictions have forced many migrant workers to return to their native cities. They have no choice but to walk home or die because of hunger.

India reports 29 deaths from coronavirus

The government has denied rumors of an extension in the three-week lockdown. "There are rumors and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the 21-day lockdown when it expires. They are baseless,” the Press Information Bureau quoted Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba as saying.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Netanyahu’s aide tests positive for coronavirus
The adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, reportedly spent the last few days in the vicinity of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
China uses the outbreak to expand its trade volume
Trump has been searching for supplies to fill the mounting need for equipment to protect healthcare workers caring for coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus deaths likely to peak in 2 weeks, Trump says
US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the national social-distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic to April 30.
We will not pay for security of Prince Harry, Trump says
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had opened a new uncharted chapter for royalty after announcing earlier in January they would be stepping away from royal duties.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
107
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
218
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
141
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
398
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
234
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
112
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
85
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir