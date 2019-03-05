India: We have only 10 days ammunition if war breaks out

The New York Times said in its report that according to the Indian government estimates, if an intense war between Indian and Pakistan broke out, India could supply its troops with only 10 days of ammunition.

'VINTAGE' EQUIPMENT

The report further claimed that 68 percent of Indian Army’s equipment is so old which is officially considered ‘vintage’. “Our troops lack modern equipment, but they have to conduct 21st-century military operations,” said Gaurav Gogoi, the member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense.

Recently, Pakistan-India skirmishes at the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary borders have been exacerbated, which even generated fears of the imminent full-fledged war between the two nuclear-armed countries. The escalation of the tension followed an Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on an alleged militant hideout in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which prompted Pakistan to retaliate with its airstrike on the Indian territory.

The retaliation by Pakistan Air Force (PIA) ended up shooting down two Indian fighter jets and capturing of one IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan. Though later Pakistan graciously released the captive pilot as a peace gesture.

The New York Times’ article also questioned the capability of the IAF, saying it was the first aerial engagement between the two countries in nearly five decades.