taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3874
Euro
6.10635
Altın
1287.325
Borsa
104340.65
Gram Altın
222.633

India: We have only 10 days ammunition if war breaks out

68 percent of the army’s equipment is so old, it is officially considered 'vintage'

Haber Merkezi | 05.03.2019 - 10:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
India: We have only 10 days ammunition if war breaks out

The New York Times said in its report that according to the Indian government estimates, if an intense war between Indian and Pakistan broke out, India could supply its troops with only 10 days of ammunition.

'VINTAGE' EQUIPMENT

The report further claimed that 68 percent of Indian Army’s equipment is so old which is officially considered ‘vintage’.Our troops lack modern equipment, but they have to conduct 21st-century military operations,” said Gaurav Gogoi, the member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense.

India: We have only 10 days ammunition if war breaks out

Recently, Pakistan-India skirmishes at the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary borders have been exacerbated, which even generated fears of the imminent full-fledged war between the two nuclear-armed countries. The escalation of the tension followed an Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on an alleged militant hideout in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which prompted Pakistan to retaliate with its airstrike on the Indian territory.

India: We have only 10 days ammunition if war breaks out

The retaliation by Pakistan Air Force (PIA) ended up shooting down two Indian fighter jets and capturing of one IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan. Though later Pakistan graciously released the captive pilot as a peace gesture.

The New York Times’ article also questioned the capability of the IAF, saying it was the first aerial engagement between the two countries in nearly five decades.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu'na yeni parti iddiaları soruldu

Kılıçdaroğlu'na yeni parti iddiaları soruldu

39
Hindistan: Savaş çıksa 10 günlük cephanemiz var

Hindistan: Savaş çıksa 10 günlük cephanemiz var

50
6 bin 208 tekne Türk bayrağı taktı

6 bin 208 tekne Türk bayrağı taktı

216
İyi Parti Gezici Araştırma'ya dava açıyor

İyi Parti Gezici Araştırma'ya dava açıyor

93
CHP'nin Beyoğlu adayı: LGBT'nin suçu ne

CHP'nin Beyoğlu adayı: LGBT'nin suçu ne

131
Yunan Bakan Türkiye'yi tehdit etmeye kalktı

Yunan Bakan Türkiye'yi tehdit etmeye kalktı

113
Geleceğin Gebze-Harem minibüsü

Geleceğin Gebze-Harem minibüsü

52
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir