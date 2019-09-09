Indian space agency loses contact with craft during moon landing

The India Space Research Organization (ISRO) lost contact Saturday with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander just minutes before it was to land to on the lunar surface.

"The descent of the Vikram Lander was happening as planned and normal descent was observed till 2.1 km [1.3 miles]. Subsequently, the communication was lost. The data is being analyzed," said ISRO chairman K. Sivan.

FIRST INDIAN EXPEDITION

The apparent failed mission would have made India the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on moon. The mood at the ISRO center in Bengaluru was extremely tense after receiving the news.

India’s Chandrayaan 2 was launched July 22 to reach near the moon’s south pole. It is a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover.

Sixty students were watching the craft live along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO scientists. "Be courageous. Let's hope for the best. Not a small achievement. Country is proud of you. Congratulations from my side. You have done a great service to the country and to humankind. Your efforts will go on and I am completely with you." Modi told scientists before communication was lost with the module.

