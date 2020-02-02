taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.985
Euro
6.6384
Altın
1586.67
Borsa
119140.08
Gram Altın
305.371
Bitcoin
55861.31

Indonesia evacuates citizens from China

Indonesia’s Lion Air announced Wednesday it will temporarily suspend all its flights to China as of Feb. 1.

AA | 02.02.2020 - 13:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Indonesia evacuates citizens from China

Indonesia on Sunday evacuated 238 of its citizens from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to local media, the Batik Air commercial aircraft, carrying citizens from Wuhan, landed at the Hang Nadim Airport in Indonesia’s Batam Island on Sunday.

"HEALTH CONDITIONS OF ALL EVACUATED CITIZENS ARE GOOD"

Four citizens, on their own will, refused to return, while three were not allowed because of their health conditions, said Terawan Agus Putranto, the Indonesian health minister.

Indonesia evacuates citizens from China

The evacuees will be taken to Indonesia’s Riau Islands province temporarily via three military aircrafts after Batam island, Putranto said, adding they will be quarantined for 14 days in a military hospital.

Indonesia evacuates citizens from China

The country's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also expressed his appreciation for the successful completion of the evacuation process.

Indonesia evacuates citizens from China

The coronavirus, so named because under the microscope it resembles a crown, has killed at least 304 people in China and one in the Philippines.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll rises to 304 in coronavirus outbreak
Around 137,600 people are under medical observation, while the number of people discharged reached 328.
Palestinian president rejects the ‘Deal of Century’
The so-called "Deal of the Century" unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.
UK’s Johnson looks forward to leave the EU
The UK will leave the EU Friday evening and a transition period that will end on Dec. 31, 2020, will kick in simultaneously.
Israeli police attack worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Thousands of Palestinians perform morning prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to affirm their devotion to it and their refusal to the Israeli incursions.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ankara'da su kuyruğu

Ankara'da su kuyruğu

309
Çin'den Türkiye'ye uçakla gelenler karantinaya alındı

Çin'den Türkiye'ye uçakla gelenler karantinaya alındı

73
Prof.Dr. Ercan: 2020, Türkiye'nin deprem yılı olacak

Prof.Dr. Ercan: 2020, Türkiye'nin deprem yılı olacak

78
Bakan Selçuk'a EYT'deki son durum soruldu

Bakan Selçuk'a EYT'deki son durum soruldu

820
Meghan Markle televizyon programı yapacak

Meghan Markle televizyon programı yapacak

19
Super Bowl'dan 17 milyar dolarlık rekor gelir bekleniyor

Super Bowl'dan 17 milyar dolarlık rekor gelir bekleniyor

14
Çin'de kuş gribi alarmı

Çin'de kuş gribi alarmı

83
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir