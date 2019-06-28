Indonesia gov’t upholds Widodo's victory in election

Indonesia's Constitutional Court upheld on Thursday the re-election of Joko Widodo as president, rejecting a lawsuit by his rival candidate.

HE IS UNDER PROTECTION

The move will end months of uncertainty in the archipelago nation and clear allegations on Widodo of fraud and irregularities in the April election.

The lawsuit had been filed by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and vice presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno after Widodo won a landslide victory with 55.5 percent of the vote. The election body is likely to declare the winning candidate within three days of the court ruling.

Election disputes settlement in the Constitutional Court is the last step that can be taken to appeal the election results, as its ruling is final, permanent and binding.

Prabowo had filed a similar lawsuit when he lost the 2014 election to Jokowi. It was also dismissed due to lack of evidence.