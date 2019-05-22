taraftar değil haberciyiz
Indonesian election violence killed six civilians in Jakarta

6 people killed and 200 injured in civil unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo won last month’s election, the governor of the In

AA | 22.05.2019 - 09:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Six people were killed and 200 injured Wednesday during protests to challenge results of Indonesia’s presidential election, according to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

SIX DEAD, 200 INJURED

Clashes continued in several areas where mobs pelted police with Molotov cocktails, rocks and torched a car.

“We have arrested 20 people who allegedly flattering the clash. Most of them came from outside Jakarta,” West Jakarta Police Chief Senior Commissioner Hengki Haryadi told reporters.

Police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said violence occurred after a mass demonstration in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Central Jakarta disbanded in an orderly manner.

Thousands of protesters in support of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, began the rally in the afternoon, demanding an annulment of the victory of incumbent President Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin, claiming election fraud.

The crowd disseminated before the clash erupted around midnight when dozens of demonstrators tried to force their way into the Bawaslu building by destroying the front gate. But after they disbanded, another unidentified group attacked police with rocks and Molotov cocktails.

"But at night there were a handful of people who deliberately made provocations to get citizens involved," Argo told Anadolu Agency.

The National Police prepared 32,000 personnel to secure results of the election. Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin was re-elected, according to preliminary results announced Tuesday by the General Election Commission (KPU). It is the second time “Jokowi,” a nickname, defeated his rival, former special force commander Prabowo Subianto Sandiaga Uno.

Based on KPU results (KPU), Jokowi-Amin received 85.6 million votes and Subianto-Sandiaga Uno obtained 68.6 million. KPU commissioner Hasyim Asy'ari said the official results depends if there is a challenge to the findings. KPU will wait until May 24 for a submission of a dispute through the Constitutional Court (MK).

