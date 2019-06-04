taraftar değil haberciyiz
Indonesian hackers group take over Kenyan government websites

In a statement, the government confirmed the websites were hacked and it was working to return them online.

AA | 04.06.2019 - 12:10..
Kenyans trying to access government websites Monday were inconvenienced following a cyberattack by an Indonesian hackers group.

HACKERS ATTACK

The websites include the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS), National Youth Service (NYS), Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the immigration department, among others.

"Hacked by W4r10k, Kurd electronic team," greeted users trying to access the websites along with the hackers logos.

Indonesian hackers group take over Kenyan government websites

Kenya's Information and Communication Technology ICT department assured the nation that core databases are safe and secure.

