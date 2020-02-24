taraftar değil haberciyiz
International arrival flights from Iran halted by Turkey

After the measures have been taken, all the passengers coming from Iran to Turkey have been checked by the health officials.

AA | 24.02.2020 - 10:55..
Various shots of Istanbul Airport on February 23, 2020 after Turkey temporarily halted all international arrival flights from Iran.

BORDERS ALSO CLOSED OVER THE OUTBREAK

Turkey has decided to temporarily close its border with Iran over the coronavirus outbreak, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at news conference on Sunday.

Koca said, "Based on the international health regulation, the road and rail transits from Iran to Turkey were temporarily halted as of 5 p.m. local time [1400GMT] on Sunday. Turkey has also temporarily halted all international arrival flights from Iran unilaterally as of 8 p.m. local time [1700GMT]," Koca said.

Reminding the rising death toll from the coronavirus and the number of affected people in Iran, he stressed that additional measures were needed to reduce the border movement with the suggestion of the ministry’s scientific committee.

