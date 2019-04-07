International community should stop Netanyahu, says spoke

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to annex occupied West Bank if he wins the general election “disregards international law”, Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman said on Sunday.

"NETANYAHU IS DESTROYING THE LAW COMPLETELY"

"Netanyahu lately declared that he will annex settlements in West Bank if he wins elections. This statement clearly disregards UN Security Council resolutions and international law," Ömer Çelik said on Twitter.

Çelik 's remarks came a day after Netanyahu vowed to annex the occupied West Bank if he wins the general election which is slated for April 9. Çelik also said Netanyahu is moving to a stage of "destroying the law completely". He added Netanyahu's occupation move was as a "major threat" to international law and security, saying: "It is time for the international community to say stop to Netanyahu's craziness."





Netanyahu said an interview with Israeli television: "We will ensure that we are in charge on the ground. And we will impose sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria [West Bank]."

Roughly 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live on more than 100 settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal. Palestinians, for their part, want both these territories -- along with the Gaza Strip -- for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.