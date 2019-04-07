taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62515
Euro
6.31265
Altın
1291.65
Borsa
98783.36
Gram Altın
233.66

International community should stop Netanyahu, says spoke

Turkey’s ruling party spokesman calls on the international community to stop Israeli premier after he vows to annex West Bank.

AA | 07.04.2019 - 12:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to annex occupied West Bank if he wins the general election “disregards international law”, Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman said on Sunday.

"NETANYAHU IS DESTROYING THE LAW COMPLETELY"

"Netanyahu lately declared that he will annex settlements in West Bank if he wins elections. This statement clearly disregards UN Security Council resolutions and international law," Ömer Çelik said on Twitter.

Çelik 's remarks came a day after Netanyahu vowed to annex the occupied West Bank if he wins the general election which is slated for April 9. Çelik also said Netanyahu is moving to a stage of "destroying the law completely". He added Netanyahu's occupation move was as a "major threat" to international law and security, saying: "It is time for the international community to say stop to Netanyahu's craziness."

International community should stop Netanyahu, says spoke

Netanyahu said an interview with Israeli television: "We will ensure that we are in charge on the ground. And we will impose sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria [West Bank]."

International community should stop Netanyahu, says spoke

Roughly 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live on more than 100 settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal. Palestinians, for their part, want both these territories -- along with the Gaza Strip -- for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
23 Fetullahçı terörist aranıyor

23 Fetullahçı terörist aranıyor

176
Adana'da Uluslararası Portakal Çiçeği Karnavalı coşkusu

Adana'da Uluslararası Portakal Çiçeği Karnavalı coşkusu

165
İsrail'de Özcan Deniz konserine yoğun ilgi

İsrail'de Özcan Deniz konserine yoğun ilgi

112
S-400'ler F-35'in bilgilerini çalabilir iddiası

S-400'ler F-35'in bilgilerini çalabilir iddiası

95
Washington Post Trump'ı Selman konusunda eleştirdi

Washington Post Trump'ı Selman konusunda eleştirdi

11
Şeyma Şubaşı sevgilisiyle birlikte Acun'un açtığı kafeye kaçtı

Şeyma Şubaşı sevgilisiyle birlikte Acun'un açtığı kafeye kaçtı

55
Terör örgütü YPG'ye yardımlara ara verilmedi

Terör örgütü YPG'ye yardımlara ara verilmedi

76
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir