International court reverses decision to refer Jordan to UN

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said Monday it will not refer Jordan to the UN Security Council for its failure to arrest former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir when he visited Amman in 2017.

Al-Bashir, who was ousted last month after 30 years in power, has been accused by the ICC of war crimes in the Darfur province of Sudan.

In Monday's statement the ICC said it had reversed its earlier decision to refer Sudan to the Security Council for failing to meet its obligations.

The ICC had noted in a statement in December 2017 that it was Jordan's fundamental duty to arrest Al-Bashir and hand him to the court when he arrived to attend the Arab League summit in March of that year.