Turkish security forces seized a major haul of drugs and arms, while conducting operations, at eight different locations in Istanbul on Sept 15-30.

NEARLY TWO TONS OF SKUNK WERE SEIZED

The seized material included 1,800 kilogram of skunk -- a genetically modified marijuana -- 60 kg of heroin, eight kg of resin cannabis, three guns and 300 bullets.

International drug network busted in Istanbul WATCH

Acting on an intelligence input, anti-narcotic police teams conducted raids and busted an international network.

During six operations conducted in eight districts, 14 suspects including two foreigners were arrested.

They were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.