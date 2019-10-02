taraftar değil haberciyiz
International drug network busted in Istanbul

14 suspects were arrested during the operations carried out by Istanbul security forces.

AA | 02.10.2019 - 17:50..
Turkish security forces seized a major haul of drugs and arms, while conducting operations, at eight different locations in Istanbul on Sept 15-30.

NEARLY TWO TONS OF SKUNK WERE SEIZED

The seized material included 1,800 kilogram of skunk -- a genetically modified marijuana -- 60 kg of heroin, eight kg of resin cannabis, three guns and 300 bullets.

International drug network busted in Istanbul WATCH

Acting on an intelligence input, anti-narcotic police teams conducted raids and busted an international network.

International drug network busted in Istanbul

During six operations conducted in eight districts, 14 suspects including two foreigners were arrested.

International drug network busted in Istanbul

They were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.

International drug network busted in Istanbul

