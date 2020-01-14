taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8893
Euro
6.5546
Altın
1543.41
Borsa
120924.49
Gram Altın
292.52
Bitcoin
49929.9

Iran arrests Ukrainian plane crash suspects

The announcement came amid rising anger and protests by Iranians in recent days over the downing of the jetliner last Wednesday.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 13:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iranian authorities have arrested a number of suspects in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last week, the country's judiciary commission said on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested "for their role in the plane crash," commission spokesman Ghulam Hussein Ismaili said in statements cited by Press TV.

"HUMAN ERROR""

The arrests came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded his country to establish a "special court headed by a senior judge" to prosecute those responsible for plane tragedy. Iran said the aircraft was "unintentionally" shot down by a missile after flying towards a sensitive military site, terming it a "human error".

Iran arrests Ukrainian plane crash suspects

The incident came hours after Iran fired a dozen ballistic missiles on airbases housing US troops in Iraq, in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone airstrike near Baghdad airport on Jan. 3.

Iran arrests Ukrainian plane crash suspects

There were 82 Iranians among the plane victims, in addition to 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Britons and three Germans.

İlginizi Çekebilir
I did what should have been done for 20 years, Trump says
Trump, during a press briefing from the White House on Monday, said that his administration has been totally consistent regarding the intelligence behind the killing of Qasem Soleimani.
Libya's Haftar rejects signing ceasefire deal
Russian and Turkish joint cease-fire talks to end Libya's civil war appeared to collapse after Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the agreement.
Saudi cadets expelled after Florida shooting probe
A second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force shot and killed three sailors and injured eight others before being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on December 6.
Queen Elizabeth declares her support of Harry and Meghan
I am 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan, Elizabeth II said, adding that she prefers couple remain full-time working members of the royal family but respects wish for independent life.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

286
Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

72
Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

207
5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

116
Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

111
Hafter anlaşmayı imzalamadı

Hafter anlaşmayı imzalamadı

210
Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

244
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir