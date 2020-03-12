Iran asks financial support from IMF to curb coronavirus

Iran on Thursday sought financial support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"STAND ON RIGHT SIDE"

In a Twitter post, Javad Zarif recalled that IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that countries affected by the coronavirus will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument.

Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately," the minister said, calling on IMF to "adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history and act responsibly."

On March 4, the IMF announced allocating about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities to help countries with low income and emerging markets address the coronavirus.