taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2361
Euro
7.0108
Altın
1638.95
Borsa
97075.03
Gram Altın
328.01
Bitcoin
37835.26

Iran asks financial support from IMF to curb coronavirus

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the country's central bank is seeking IMF's support immediately.

AA | 12.03.2020 - 13:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran on Thursday sought financial support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"STAND ON RIGHT SIDE"

In a Twitter post, Javad Zarif recalled that IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that countries affected by the coronavirus will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument.

Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately," the minister said, calling on IMF to "adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history and act responsibly."

Iran asks financial support from IMF to curb coronavirus

On March 4, the IMF announced allocating about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities to help countries with low income and emerging markets address the coronavirus.

İlginizi Çekebilir
All basketball games on FIBA’s call amid outbreak
Many international sports events were canceled or rescheduled, and some were or will be played without the audience, with even the future of this summer's Tokyo Olympics in doubt.
EU Council agrees US ban
Trump had announced that the US would restrict all travel from Europe with the exception of the UK starting later this week.
Israel confirms 100 coronavirus cases
As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, many governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.
Italian gov’t toughens coronavirus lockdown
Italians are facing severe controls with traffic much quieter than usual in major cities, many shops and restaurants already closed and only a few flights operating.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
351
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
384
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
58
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
72
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
65
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
55
Okullardaki sosyal etkinlikler iptal
Okullardaki sosyal etkinlikler iptal
114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir