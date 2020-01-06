Iran-backed militias hide among civilians to avoid US attacks

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds force, was killed in a US drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport on Friday.

MILITIAS VACATED THEIR BASES

Sources said that Iran-backed militias in Syria have made major movements following Soleimani's killing.

"Iranian militias in eastern city of Deir ez-Zor have hid their sites and military checkpoints in the towns of Al-Bukamal and Al-Mayadin," one of the sources said. "Militias that vacated their bases are now hiding inside houses in residential neighborhoods," the source added.

Meanwhile, US forces in Deir ez-Zor are reported to have reinforced security measures and erected new checkpoints in the wake of Soleimani's death.