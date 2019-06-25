taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8156
Euro
6.6304
Altın
1432.56
Borsa
94673.98
Gram Altın
267.088

Iran blocked from UN Security Council meeting

Iran was entitled to participate in the second closed-door meeting regarding its latest drone incident with US.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 10:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran has been blocked from participating in a UN Security Council briefing regarding its downing of an American drone, its UN envoy said Monday.

"As a country whose airspace has been violated by two US spy drones Iran was entitled to participate in the Council's meeting today," Majid Takht-Ravanchi told reporters as the meeting was underway. "Unfortunately we were denied of exercising this right."

US'S VIOLATION IRAN AIRSPACE

The US and Iran dispute the location of an American drone when it was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile last week. Tehran insists the aircraft violated its airspace when it was targeted while Washington maintains it was over international waters.

The US was set to provide the council with evidence it says corroborates its version of the events during Monday's briefing.

Iran blocked from UN Security Council meeting

"Today the council is being briefed unilaterally by one party -- the US -- who is abusing its position as the council's permanent member to misguide this body in order to advance its anti-Iran policy," Takht-Ravanchi said, maintaining Iran has "irrefutable" information to substantiate its position.

He said the drone that was shot down last Thursday was fired upon after "several" audio warnings, and was the second aircraft to violate Iranian airspace last Thursday.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

68
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

224
Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

31
Hande Yener'den bikinili poz

Hande Yener'den bikinili poz

47
Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

285
Burcu Kıratlı: İyi ki benim kocamsın

Burcu Kıratlı: İyi ki benim kocamsın

30
Şevval Şahin'in Arap sevgilisi bonkör çıktı

Şevval Şahin'in Arap sevgilisi bonkör çıktı

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir