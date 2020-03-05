taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran closes schools amid coronavirus fear

Iranian officials announced that education suspended in the country until March 20 to curb coronavirus outbreak.

AA | 05.03.2020 - 17:22..
Iran has suspended education in schools and universities for two weeks over rapid spread of the new type of coronavirus across the country.

Elementary and secondary schools as well as universities were closed in the virus-hit country until March 20, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki told reporters.

HEALTH MINISTER ASKED CITIZENS TO STAY AT HOMES

Namaki asked citizens to stay at their homes, saying traveling is very dangerous these days as the virus is spreading fast across the country.

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has climbed to 107, the country's Health Ministry announced on Thursday. Fifteen additional people died of the virus as new cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said at a news conference in the capital Tehran.

The latest figure brought the total number of infections to over 3,510, said Jahanpour.

