Iran confirms 4,869 deaths from coronavirus

Iran on Thursday reported 92 new fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 4,869, state media said on Thursday.

1,606 PEOPLE WERE TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,606 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 77,995.

Jahanpour said 52,229 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,594 patients are in critical condition.