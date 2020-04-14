taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,683 in Iran

1,574 new cases reported in Iran, making for a total of 74,877, while daily deaths fell under 100 for the first time in the month.

With 98 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Iran, the death toll in the country has increased to 4,683, a health official said on Tuesday.

48,129 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters that 1,574 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 74,877.

Jahanpour said 48,129 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,691 are in critical condition.

The overall number of tests reached 287,359, he added.

This was the first time in a month that the daily casualties were recorded under 100.

