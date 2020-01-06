taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran ends commitment to nuclear deal amid raising tensions

Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani's death has led to a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran.

AA | 06.01.2020 - 09:37..
Iran announced Sunday that it will no longer comply with any commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal signed with several world powers.

THE COUNTRY WILL CONTINUE WORK WITH IAEA

"By taking the fifth step in reducing its obligations, Iran is abandoning the last key practical limitation under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which deals with the number of centrifuges," the government said in a statement.

Iran ends commitment to nuclear deal amid raising tensions

The government noted, however, that it will continue to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It added that if US sanctions are lifted and benefits are provided, Tehran is ready to return to the agreement.

The decision comes after Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force, was killed early Friday in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

