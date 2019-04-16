Iran FM visits Damascus for talks with Syria's Assad

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

HE WILL THEN VISIT TURKEY

Zarif is scheduled to meet with Bashar al-Assad and other top regime officials during the visit. The top diplomat's one-day visit comes upon an official invitation from Assad, IRNA said. Zarif will fly to Turkey after his visit to Damascus for talks with Turkish officials.

Notably, Zarif submitted his resignation on February 25 in protest of Assad's visit to Tehran, which he was unaware of. His resignation, however, was rejected by President Hassan Rouhani.