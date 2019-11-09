Iran injects gas into over 1000 centrifuges

Iran has started injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges in Fordow nuclear plant, the country's nuclear authority said Saturday.

THE INJECTION IS TAKEN UPON ORDERS FROM ROUHANI

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the gas injection in Fordow, 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the city of Qom, was taken upon orders from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"The machines are now active and have already yielded product," he said, adding that samples have been taken from the products and the AEOI has asked the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA to dispatch experts to examine them. He further said that the IAEA experts are expected to arrive in Iran on Sunday to carry out verification tests on the samples.

Iran started to cut its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in a retaliatory move following the US' unilateral decision to withdraw from the agreement between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and the EU.