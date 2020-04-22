taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9811
Euro
7.5844
Altın
1701.15
Borsa
98691.62
Gram Altın
382.073
Bitcoin
48538.7

Iran launches its first military satellite into orbit

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country’s first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of fresh tensions with US forces in the Gulf.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Iran launches its first military satellite into orbit

Iran successfully launched on Wednesday the country’s first military satellite, Noor 1, into space, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"IT'S A MAJOR ACHIEVEMENT"

The IRGC, in a statement, said that the satellite had reached its orbit, 425 kilometers above the earth's surface.

The two-stage satellite carrier that carried Noor 1 took off from Iran’s Central Desert, the communique added.

Iran launches its first military satellite into orbit

The IRGC considers the launch a "major achievement" for Iran's missile capabilities.

Over the past years, the Gulf country tried sending satellites to space but failed. The last experiment was in February when it launched a communication satellite named Zafar 1, which didn't achieve the required speed to reach its orbit.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Spain to let children out as lockdown loosens
On Tuesday night, the government bowed to public pressure and said children under 14 would be able to take short walks outside under supervision.
UK to start human vaccine trials on April 23
Last week, officials had said that UK scientists were working as fast as they can to find a vaccine that fights coronavirus.
Coronavirus death toll hits 187 in Israel
According to the country’s health ministry, 384 new cases bringing the tally to 14,326.
Coronavirus deaths hits 45,000 in US
Deaths increased by more than 2,600 on Tuesday alone with a few states yet to report.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Elazığ'da toplu fotoğraf çektirenlere 15 bin lira ceza
Elazığ'da toplu fotoğraf çektirenlere 15 bin lira ceza
187
Zeynep Demirel imaj değiştirdi
Zeynep Demirel imaj değiştirdi
168
Türkiye'nin gönderdiği sağlık ekipmanları İngiltere'de
Türkiye'nin gönderdiği sağlık ekipmanları İngiltere'de
406
Yasak öncesi Bayrampaşa Sebze Hali'nde uzun kuyruklar
Yasak öncesi Bayrampaşa Sebze Hali'nde uzun kuyruklar
114
Le Monde, Türk SİHA'larının Libya'daki rolünü yazdı
Le Monde, Türk SİHA'larının Libya'daki rolünü yazdı
105
Burak Özçivit, Fahriye ve kardeşi arasında kaldı
Burak Özçivit, Fahriye ve kardeşi arasında kaldı
91
Devlet Bahçeli, 23 Nisan'da Meclis'te olacak
Devlet Bahçeli, 23 Nisan'da Meclis'te olacak
203
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir