Iran ramps up production of enriched uranium

Iranian officials say the uranium will be enriched for civilian energy uses, far below weapons grade as spelled out in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

REUTERS | 21.05.2019 - 09:19..
Iran has increased by fourfold the rate of production of low enriched uranium, an official in Natanz nuclear facility was cited as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday, a week after Iran officially stopped some commitments under an international nuclear accord.

IRAN COULD SOON EXCEED THE AMOUNT OF MATERIAL

Under the agreement, Tehran was allowed to produce low-enriched uranium with a 300-kg limit. Tehran could ship the excess amounts out of the country for storage or sale.

Iran said this month the cap no longer applies as it scaled down commitments in reaction to US unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

It was not clear how far Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium was from the 300-kg limit. Under the deal Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent, far below the 90 percent of weapons grade. It is also well below the 20 percent level to which Iran enriched uranium before the deal.

