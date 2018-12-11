taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.36445
Euro
6.1046
Altın
1247.22
Borsa
92020.79
Gram Altın
215.472

Iran recently tested a ballistic missile

A senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday that Iran had recently carried out a ballistic missile test but he did not specify what kind of missile had been tested, according to Fars News.

AA | 11.12.2018 - 15:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The comment appeared to confirm a report by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said early this month that Iran had test-fired “a medium-range ballistic missile that is capable of carrying multiple warheads.” The missile could hit all of the Middle East and parts of Europe, Pompeo said.

IRAN CARRIES OUT UP TO 50 MISSILE TESTS A YEAR

US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. He said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

“We will continue our missile tests and this recent action was an important test,” Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, said, as quoted by Fars News. He added: “The reaction of the Americans shows that this test was very important for them and that’s why they were shouting.”

Iran recently tested a ballistic missile


The Iranian government has ruled out negotiations with Washington over its military capabilities, particularly its missile program run by the Guards.

It says its missile program is purely defensive and denies its missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads.

Last month, Hajizadeh said that U.S. bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and U.S. aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles.

In October, the Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at Islamic State militants in Syria after the Islamist group took responsibility for an attack at a military parade in Iran that killed 25 people, nearly half of them members of the Guards.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakan Soylu: 215 bin ByLock kullanıcısı tespit ettik

Bakan Soylu: 215 bin ByLock kullanıcısı tespit ettik

22
Rize Emniyet Müdürü vuruldu

Rize Emniyet Müdürü vuruldu

120
Fenerbahçe Ersun Yanal ile anlaştı

Fenerbahçe Ersun Yanal ile anlaştı

161
Bakan Soylu Emniyet Müdürü'nün vurulmasına ilişkin konuştu

Bakan Soylu Emniyet Müdürü'nün vurulmasına ilişkin konuştu

132
Sarı Yelekliler kararsızlık yaşıyor

Sarı Yelekliler kararsızlık yaşıyor

48
Suriye ordusu 5 yıl sonra askerleri terhis ediyor

Suriye ordusu 5 yıl sonra askerleri terhis ediyor

154
Rize Valisi, olayın ayrıntılarını anlattı

Rize Valisi, olayın ayrıntılarını anlattı

196
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir