Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths

The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections, while 3,987 infected people were in a critical condition.

Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rose to 3,872 with 133 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday.

IRAN IS STRUGGLING TO SHIELD ITS ECONOMY

ader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved the withdrawal of one billion euros from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, President Hassan Rouhani’s official website said on Monday.

Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths

Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in global oil prices coming on top of US sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths

Rouhani said in late March that the government was seeking approval for the withdrawal of the money from the sovereign wealth fund.

The money will be used for the needs of the health ministry and the unemployment insurance fund, the statement on the presidency website said, adding that Rouhani had thanked the supreme leader for his move.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Japan declares $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus emergency
The state of emergency, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, will last through May 6 and be imposed in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures.
Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany
Despite the slowing trend in the new coronavirus infections, the country recorded its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths at the weekend.
Israel's coronavirus cases top 9,000
Health Ministry reports 102 new cases, 2 deaths over past 24 hours.
Australia reports death toll stands at 46
Australia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including a ban on gatherings with more than two people in open or closed public areas.
