Iran refuses to give black boxes to Boeing

All 167 passengers and nine crew members on the plane died in the Ukrainian plane crash on Wednesday. The plane was bound for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

AA | 08.01.2020 - 17:48..
Iranian authorities have found the black boxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed just after takeoff from the capital Tehran, according to Iranian media.

THE CAUSE OF CRASH HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED

According to the semi-official Mehr news agency, Ali Abedzadeh, head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.



Abedzadeh also announced that his country would not give the black boxes to Boeing, saying that they are considering to hand them over to a third country.



The Boeing 737 plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff early Wednesday.



Abedzadeh said the cause of the incident will be revealed after examination of the black box flight recorders, adding the process will be carried out by a commission of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization. “The Ukrainians can join the committee meetings,” he added.

