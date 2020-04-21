taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9719
Euro
7.5524
Altın
1678.81
Borsa
97941.18
Gram Altın
376.377
Bitcoin
47521.48

Iran reports 1,300 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus positive cases reaches 84,800, according to the ministry’s data.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Iran reports 1,300 fresh cases

With 88 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the new coronavirus surged to 5,297, state media said on Tuesday.

NEARLY 61,000 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN RECOVERED SO FAR

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,297 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 84,802.

Iran reports 1,300 fresh cases

Jahanpour said 60,965 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,357 patients are in critical condition.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Spain sees 430 more deaths in last 24 hours
Nearly 5,500 new coronavirus infections confirmed and 430 more deaths, Health Ministry reported.
UN warns food crisis over coronavirus
Many major EU countries employ foreign people for agricultural production, but closing borders due to the pandemic will further hit these countries' production.
US seeks to buy 75 million barrels of oil for reserve
Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry.
Trump suspends immigration into US
The announcement came amid criticism against the president and his administration for their alleged failure to tackle the global disease, which has killed more than 42,000 people in the country.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
250
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
55
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
123
Çin’de koronavirüsü yenen doktorların ten rengi değişti
Çin’de koronavirüsü yenen doktorların ten rengi değişti
145
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
246
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
124
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
281
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir