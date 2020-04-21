Iran reports 1,300 fresh cases

With 88 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the new coronavirus surged to 5,297, state media said on Tuesday.

NEARLY 61,000 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN RECOVERED SO FAR

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,297 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 84,802.

Jahanpour said 60,965 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,357 patients are in critical condition.