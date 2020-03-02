taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran reports 66 dead from coronavirus

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus outside of China, and several countries in the region have reported infections among people who traveled to the country.

REUTERS | 02.03.2020 - 16:42..
Sixty six people have died and 1501 people have been infected by coronavirus in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV.

“The definite latest numbers we have are 523 new infections and 12 new deaths so the total number of those infected is 1501 until now and the number of deaths is 66,” he said.

THE OUTBREAK CAUSED ANXIETY AMONG IRANIANS

Some neighboring countries have closed their borders with several countries stopping flights.

Iran reports 66 dead from coronavirus

Iran will put together approximately 300,000 teams, starting on Tuesday, to perform door-to-door coronavirus screening, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on state TV on Sunday.

Man lies dead on a street in Iran WATCH

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have allocated facilities across the country to help to eradicate the virus, a Guards commander told a televised news conference on Sunday. “We have set up centers across the country to help people to tackle the virus... we need national cooperation to tackle this crisis. People should follow our health officials’ advice,” said the commander, who was not named by Iran’s Press TV.

Iran reports 66 dead from coronavirus

The spread of the virus in Iran, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, has prompted growing anxiety among Iranians and concern in some quarters over the clerical establishment’s response.

