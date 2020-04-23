Iran reports total of 5,481 coronavirus deaths

With 90 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the coronavirus surged to 5,481, state media said on Thursday.

87,026 PEOPLE WERE INFECTED

A total of 1,030 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 87,026, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 64,843 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,105 patients are in critical condition.