Iran reports total of 5,481 coronavirus deaths

Nearly 1,030 fresh cases reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 87,026.

With 90 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the coronavirus surged to 5,481, state media said on Thursday.

87,026 PEOPLE WERE INFECTED

A total of 1,030 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 87,026, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 64,843 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,105 patients are in critical condition.

