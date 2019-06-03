Iran rules out talks unless US changes general behaviour

Iran on Sunday ruled out talks with Washington unless it changes its general behavior, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was ready to negotiate with Iran with "no pre-conditions”.

"SAME FAULTY BEHAVIOR WHICH MUST BE CORRECTED"

“The Islamic Republic of Iran ignores word games and the use of new language to express secret aims,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a statement. Mousavi also said "The change of general behavior and actions of the US regarding the Iranian nation is the criterion" required for any talk to take place. Criticizing Washington’s maintaining pressure on Iran, he said it signaled the continuation of the "same faulty behavior which must be corrected."

On May 29, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said: "The door of negotiations is not closed provided the US lifts the sanctions and fulfills its commitments."

Pompeo responded Rouhani that the US was ready to negotiate with Iran with "no pre-conditions” while he was in Switzerland as part of a four-country European tour.