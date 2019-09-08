Iran says EU failed to fulfill its commitments

The nuclear deal curbed Iran’s disputed nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions, but has unraveled since the United States withdrew last year and acted to strangle Iran’s oil exports to push it into a broader security agreement.

FRANCE SAYS IRAN ACTIONS NEGATIVE, BUT DIALOGUE STILL OPEN

France, Germany and Britain have tried to launch a barter trade mechanism with Iran protecting it from US sanctions but have struggled to get it off the ground, and Tehran on Wednesday set a 60-day deadline for effective European action.

"Unfortunately the European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments... The deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly as we have done so far by gradually downgrading our commitments," said Ali Akbar Salehi, director of Iran’s nuclear energy agency.

"Iran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments as long as the other parties fail to carry out their commitments," Salehi said, speaking after meeting the acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, in Tehran on Sunday.

Feruta, whose inspectors monitor Tehran’s nuclear program, also met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who told him that Iran’s breaches were permitted under Paragraph 36 of the nuclear accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.