Iran seeks agreement with Saudi Arabia

Iran is ready to receive Saudi Arabia with an "open embrace" provided that the kingdom does not delegate its security to others, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Wednesday.

"WE DON'T WANT TENSIONS"

"We have always said that we are seeking agreement with our neighbors and we do not want tensions," Zarif said in statements at the end of a cabinet meeting and cited by the official IRNA news agency. "If the Saudi government realizes that by not acquiring arms and transferring its sovereignty to others, it cannot reach security and move toward the region, it will surely face an open embrace by Iran," he said.

Zarif earlier had warned that Tehran would reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal if Europeans failed to fulfill their obligations.

"Our efforts will continue in different directions, while we are firm in our viewpoints that we will pursue our actions if the Europeans do not fulfill their obligations," he said.