taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6996
Euro
6.2418
Altın
1495.32
Borsa
103622.76
Gram Altın
274.488
Bitcoin
46973.14

Iran seeks agreement with Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated that Saudi Arabia should not delegate its security to others.

AA | 02.10.2019 - 17:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran is ready to receive Saudi Arabia with an "open embrace" provided that the kingdom does not delegate its security to others, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Wednesday.

"WE DON'T WANT TENSIONS"

"We have always said that we are seeking agreement with our neighbors and we do not want tensions," Zarif said in statements at the end of a cabinet meeting and cited by the official IRNA news agency. "If the Saudi government realizes that by not acquiring arms and transferring its sovereignty to others, it cannot reach security and move toward the region, it will surely face an open embrace by Iran," he said.

Iran seeks agreement with Saudi Arabia

Zarif earlier had warned that Tehran would reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal if Europeans failed to fulfill their obligations.

Iran seeks agreement with Saudi Arabia

"Our efforts will continue in different directions, while we are firm in our viewpoints that we will pursue our actions if the Europeans do not fulfill their obligations," he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: Bana ve halka darbe yapılıyor

Trump: Bana ve halka darbe yapılıyor

174
Putin ve Ruhani'den otobüste selfie

Putin ve Ruhani'den otobüste selfie

76
Mehmet Ali Erbil, 40 yaş küçük sevgilisiyle yemekte

Mehmet Ali Erbil, 40 yaş küçük sevgilisiyle yemekte

340
Volkwagen resmen Manisa'yı açıkladı

Volkwagen resmen Manisa'yı açıkladı

338
Üniversitelerdeki ucuz öğle yemekleri

Üniversitelerdeki ucuz öğle yemekleri

236
Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanı'nda da gıda fiyatları çok yüksek

Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanı'nda da gıda fiyatları çok yüksek

245
Thomas Tuchel: Galatasaray bizi zorladı

Thomas Tuchel: Galatasaray bizi zorladı

85
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir