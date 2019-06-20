taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7739
Euro
6.5242
Altın
1384.81
Borsa
94244.06
Gram Altın
257.702

Iran shoots down US drone over the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian state media reported the military hit a drone, which they named as an RQ-4 Global Hawk, near Kuhmobarak in Iran's southern Hormozgan province.

REUTERS | 20.06.2019 - 09:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have shot down a US spy drone in the southern province of Hormozgan, which is on the Gulf, the Guards’ news website Sepah News said on Thursday.

State news agency IRNA carried the same report, identifying the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk. "It was shot down when it entered Iran’s airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in the south," the Guards’ website added.

"OUR AIRSPACE IS OUR RED LINE"

A spokesman for the US military’s Central Command said no US aircraft were flying over Iran on Wednesday.  "No US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today," the spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Urban, said shortly before midnight.

Iran shoots down US drone over the Strait of Hormuz

A senior Iranian security official said on Wednesday Iran would "strongly respond" to any violation of its airspace. "Our airspace is our red line and Iran has always responded and will continue to respond strongly to any country that violates our airspace," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council as saying.

Iran shoots down US drone over the Strait of Hormuz

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

182
Fenerbahçe: Bilet fiyatlarını enflasyon ve kur artırdı

Fenerbahçe: Bilet fiyatlarını enflasyon ve kur artırdı

141
Mahsun Kırmızıgül'ün oğlu Mahmut büyüdü

Mahsun Kırmızıgül'ün oğlu Mahmut büyüdü

60
Meclis'te Kürtçe konuşma tartışması

Meclis'te Kürtçe konuşma tartışması

105
ABD S-400'e neden karşı olduğunu açıkladı

ABD S-400'e neden karşı olduğunu açıkladı

49
Meteoroloji'den kuvvetli yağış uyarısı

Meteoroloji'den kuvvetli yağış uyarısı

21
Evinin bahçesinde resmi izinle altın arıyor

Evinin bahçesinde resmi izinle altın arıyor

5
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir