taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.64965
Euro
6.36845
Altın
1297.81
Borsa
96978.32
Gram Altın
236.161

Iran slams US's move on calling Iranian army 'terrorist'

Iran's state-run TV said on Monday that Washington's decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization contradicted international law and was illegal.

Haber Merkezi | 09.04.2019 - 09:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Iran slams US's move on calling Iranian army 'terrorist'

Iran declared the United States a "state sponsor of terrorism" and its forces in the region "terror groups", in a tit-for-tat response to a similar US move on Monday. The Supreme National Security Council said its decision came after the US designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist organization".

"AN ILLEGAL AND FOOLISH ACT"

In a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA, it slammed Washington's move as an "illegal and foolish act". In return, it "declares that it considers the regime of the US a 'state sponsor of terrorism' and 'the Central Command of America, known as CENTCOM' and all forces related to it 'terrorist groups'," the statement said.

Iran slams US's move on calling Iranian army 'terrorist'

"The IRGC unlike America and its regional allies who have always supported extremist and terrorist groups in West Asia region, have always been in the frontline of fighting terrorism and extremism in the region," the council added.

"A DANGEROUS US MISADVENTURE"

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted that Trump's designation is just "A misguided election-eve gift to Netanyahu. A dangerous US misadventure in the region."

Iran slams US's move on calling Iranian army 'terrorist'

"No other country has the legal right to designate as terrorist another country's armed forces... Iran's influence in the Middle East and its success in fighting against Islamic State are reasons behind this designation," state TV said, without quoting a specific official.

Trump's move is the first time that the US has designated a part of another government as a terrorist organization.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
YSK kararı sonrası CHP İstanbul il binasında büyük sevinç

YSK kararı sonrası CHP İstanbul il binasında büyük sevinç

297
Rusya dönüşü Erdoğan'ı Mansur Yavaş karşıladı

Rusya dönüşü Erdoğan'ı Mansur Yavaş karşıladı

283
İstanbul'da 31 ilçede oyların yeniden sayım istemine ret

İstanbul'da 31 ilçede oyların yeniden sayım istemine ret

538
Yeni başkan birim müdürlerinin araçlarını kaldırdı

Yeni başkan birim müdürlerinin araçlarını kaldırdı

139
Türkiye'nin en genç muhtarı liseli Uğur işbaşı yaptı

Türkiye'nin en genç muhtarı liseli Uğur işbaşı yaptı

40
Burcu Çetinkaya açıldı

Burcu Çetinkaya açıldı

91
İstanbul'da yeniden sayılacak 51 sandık

İstanbul'da yeniden sayılacak 51 sandık

75
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir