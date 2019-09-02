taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8132
Euro
6.3779
Altın
1524.46
Borsa
97822.94
Gram Altın
285.323

Iran threatens EU on the nuclear deal

A government spokesman said that Iran Iran will take a strong step away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe cannot offer the country new terms by a deadline at the end of the week.

REUTERS | 02.09.2019 - 13:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran is prepared to take a “stronger step” in reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if European countries don’t take action to save the pact, its foreign ministry’s spokesman said on Monday.

"THE STEP WAS ALREADY DESIGNED"

"Iran is prepared for reducing its commitments if the European parties do not show enough determination... The third step has been designed and will be stronger than the first and second steps to create balance between Iran’s rights and commitments to the JCPOA," state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying.

Iran threatens EU on the nuclear deal

The developments come after French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the Group of Seven summit in France by inviting Zarif last week.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

214
Galatasaray, Diagne'yi Brugge'e kiraladı

Galatasaray, Diagne'yi Brugge'e kiraladı

93
ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

64
İSPARK ücretlerine zam geldi

İSPARK ücretlerine zam geldi

747
Bartın'da sahte içki üretenlerin evinde patlama oldu

Bartın'da sahte içki üretenlerin evinde patlama oldu

61
Büyüme rakamları açıklandı

Büyüme rakamları açıklandı

246
Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir