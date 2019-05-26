taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran threatens US to sink warships with secret weapons

Iran can sink US warships sent to the Gulf region using missiles and secret weapons, a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Mizan on Saturday.

REUTERS | 26.05.2019 - 11:57..
The United States on Friday announced the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks.

"IF THEY COMMIT THE SLIGHTEST STUPIDITY..."

“America.. is sending two warships to the region. If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military command, told Mizan.

Iran threatens US to sink warships with secret weapons

The US actions were the latest by the Trump administration as it highlights what it sees as a threat of potential attack by Iran, and follows decisions to speed the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group as well as send bombers and additional Patriot missiles to the Middle East.

Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile program and particularly its long-range ballistic missiles.

