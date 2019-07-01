taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran to exceed enriched uranium limit

Iran will soon exceed an enriched uranium limit under its nuclear deal, after remaining signatories to the pact fell short of Tehran’s demands to be shielded from US sanctions.

AA | 01.07.2019 - 15:19..
Iran has breached the 300-kilogram limit of the low-level enriched uranium in the 2015 nuclear deal, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

Fars, citing an Iranian source, said the stockpile of enriched uranium by 3.67 percent has exceeded 300 kilograms.

300-KILOGRAM LIMIT

"Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today weighed Iran's enriched uranium and found it exceeded the 300-kilogram limit," the source said.

Iran has threatened to breach the cap on the amount of low-enriched uranium in response to the US unilateral withdrawal last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany. European nations have called on Tehran to remain in the nuclear agreement, and refrain from taking escalatory action

