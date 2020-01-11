taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran to send black box to France

Iranian authorities also offered to send the black box to a reputable laboratory in countries like Ukraine, Sweden, England, Canada and the US.

AA | 11.01.2020 - 15:57..
Iran will send the black box of the Ukrainian plane which it "accidentally" downed to France, officials said Saturday.

"WE DON’T HAVE TECHNOLOGY TO DOWNLOAD THIS INFORMATION"

Speaking to state-run IRNA, Hassan Rezaeifar, the director-general of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, said: "We asked countries, including Canada, France and the U.S. to send essential software and hardware to Iran to download information from the black box, but these countries rejected Iran's offer."

He said Iran does not have the technology to download this crucial information.

Iran to send black box to France

As a last resort and with the agreement of all of the above countries, it was decided to send the black box to France.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Ukraine demands payment of compensation from Iran
Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said Saturday that a Ukrainian aircraft was “accidentally” hit by an Iranian missile earlier this week.
Macron signals referendum to tackle climate change
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the amendments to a referendum should be approved by National Assembly.
Turkey to build 500 homes in Albania
After the earthquake at the Adriatic coastal city of Durres on Nov. 26, Turkish President had said Turkey will support the victims.
Iran: We accidentally shot down Ukrainian airplane
Iran said it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian plane due to human error in the aftermath of launching missile strikes against military bases in Iraq.
YORUMLAR
