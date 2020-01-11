Iran to send black box to France

Iran will send the black box of the Ukrainian plane which it "accidentally" downed to France, officials said Saturday.

"WE DON’T HAVE TECHNOLOGY TO DOWNLOAD THIS INFORMATION"

Speaking to state-run IRNA, Hassan Rezaeifar, the director-general of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, said: "We asked countries, including Canada, France and the U.S. to send essential software and hardware to Iran to download information from the black box, but these countries rejected Iran's offer."

He said Iran does not have the technology to download this crucial information.

As a last resort and with the agreement of all of the above countries, it was decided to send the black box to France.