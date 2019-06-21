taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran: Trump warned Tehran a US attack was imminent

Iranian officials said on Friday that Tehran had received a message from Trump warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent but said he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues.

REUTERS | 21.06.2019 - 16:48..
News of the message, delivered through Oman overnight, came shortly after the New York Times said Trump had approved military strikes against Iran on Friday over the downing of a US surveillance drone, but called them off at the last minute.

HE SAID HE WAS AGAINST WAR

"In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues," one of the officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Iran: Trump warned Tehran a US attack was imminent

“He gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue,” the source said.

Iran: Trump warned Tehran a US attack was imminent

A second Iranian official said: “We made it clear that the leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed to him to make a decision. However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences.”

