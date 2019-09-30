Iranian FM denies long-term oil concessions to China

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday denied reports about his country granting long-term oil concessions to China.

"WE HAVE NOT REACHED AN AGREEMENT"

"Iran granted discounts on oil prices to China but it is not for a long-term as some news said," Zarif told the official IRNA news agency. "Signing a strategic agreement between the two countries for 25 years was the proposal of Iran. Work is underway and we have not reached an agreement to be announced."





Last week, the US imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Chinese nationals and entities for transporting oil from Iran.