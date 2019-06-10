taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7809
Euro
6.5394
Altın
1329.02
Borsa
94199.58
Gram Altın
246.877

Iranian FM: Iran did not requested to buy Russia’s S-400 missile system

Iran has made no request to purchase S-400 surface to air missile systems from Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

AA | 10.06.2019 - 14:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran has not asked to purchase the Russian S-400 missile defense system, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"WE HAVE NOT MADE SUCH A REQUEST"

"We placed no order for Russia in this regard," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in his weekly press conference cited by the official IRNA news agency. Mousavi did not give further details but pointed that "Iranian experts have devised one system that is nothing short of the S-400 missile system".

Iranian FM: Iran did not requested to buy Russia’s S-400 missile system

Last month, Bloomberg network said Moscow had refused to make a deal with Tehran over the supply of S-400 defense system. Bloomberg cited that the Russian rejection came for concerns that "the sale would stoke more tension in the Middle East".

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nevşin Mengü: A Milli Takım kurallara uymalı

Nevşin Mengü: A Milli Takım kurallara uymalı

580
Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

361
İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

277
Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu ortak yayına çıkıyor

Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu ortak yayına çıkıyor

351
Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

459
Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

763
İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

543
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir