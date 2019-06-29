Iranian FM: Iran to resist US sanctions

The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran would resist any U.S. sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town.

"I WILL NEVER FORGET..."

"We persevered then, and will now," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. "We’ll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam ... Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people."