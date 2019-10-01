taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iranian government sentences US spy to death

The top court reported sentenced another three to ten years in prison for suspected spying activities.

AA | 01.10.2019 - 13:25..
Iran's judiciary on Tuesday sentenced a person to death for allegedly spying for the US.

FOUR PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED LAST YEAR

Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said the ruling was given for "wide-scale acts of espionage and cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)." He, however, did not disclose the name and nationality of the alleged spy.

Iranian government sentences US spy to death

The spokesman said another three Iranian men were sentenced to 10 years in prison each for "working for the US and British intelligence services."

He noted that the four people were arrested last year.

