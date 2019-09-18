Iranian government warns US on drone attack

Iran warned Washington on Wednesday that it would respond "harshly and immediately" to any possible attack on the country following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, according to local media.

The statement came after US Secretary State Mike Pompeo's visit to Saudi Arabia to investigate the attacks.

"WE WILL RESPOND HARSHLY"

Iran on Monday sent a formal memo to the US through the Swiss embassy in Tehran denying allegations by the Washington that Tehran was behind the drone strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities, according to official news agency IRNA.

"In case of any aggression against Iran, we will respond to it immediately and harshly," the memo said, adding that the country's response would "not be limited only to the source of the threat."

Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Thousands of Yemenis have been killed and pushed the country to the brink of famine.